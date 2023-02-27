Bayley Will “Never Give Up Hope” Sasha Banks Will Return to WWE

When Mercedes Moné made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and her in-ring debut at Battle in the Valley, Bayley was there to support her best friend.

In an interview on “Ariel Helwani Meets”, Bayley talked about being there to support her.

“I went there (Tokyo) on my own. There was a few of us that flew out there, just because like, she’s been there for all my big moments. Even as she hasn’t been a part of the company, when I’ve made my big return and had my big matches, she was there for me. So, of course I want to be there for her. We’ve done so much together in WWE. She means so much to me and so much to the wrestling world, like I have to be there for this moment.”

Bayley on Sasha Returning to WWE

Moné is rumored to have two matches in April where she’ll defend her title. She has revealed that she is a free agent and can wrestle anywhere she wants. She hasn’t completely ruled out returning to WWE, but said she has about the same chance of returning as she does of facing Amanda Nunes in UFC.

Bayley, on the other hand, is still hoping her former tag team partner returns. “I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back.”

Helwani asked if she thought Moné would come back and Bayley answered, “I’ll say yes. This is her home. This is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what’s she’s going to be doing in the next few months and she’s literally going to take the world by storm. I know this is her home and where her heart is — and by her heart, I mean me — she needs to come back to me. I need her. I need my travel partner. But, I’m going to say yes. I’m never going to give up hope.”