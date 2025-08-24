Ex-WWE Star Signs With STARDOM After 2025 Release

One former WWE Superstar is ready to write a new chapter in her career by signing with the Japanese promotion STARDOM. During a press conference in Japan, STARDOM President Taro Okada confirmed that Bea Priestley has finalized a new contract that will see her compete full-time for the promotion.

Welcome back to #STARDOM, Bea Priestley (officially.)



Now which faction does she end up in…… pic.twitter.com/OnSOF5p3Ao — roa (@cultofthehll) August 24, 2025

Priestley already made her in-ring return to STARDOM in July, entering the 2025 5?STAR Grand Prix. She advanced to the Red Stars A playoffs but was eliminated in the first round by Rina. Now under a contract, however, Priestley is set to challenge Saya Kamitani for the World of Stardom Championship at STARDOM TO THE WORLD 2025 on September 6th.

Priestley debuted for STARDOM in 2017 and remained with the promotion until 2021. During her impressive run as one of the company’s top gaijin wrestlers, Priestley was able to capture the World of Stardom Championship, the Goddesses of Stardom Championship twice, and the Artist of Stardom Championship.

Outside of STARDOM, Priestley is known for her role in WWE as Blair Davenport, which came to an end in February 2025. Now, Priestley is ready to prove that her STARDOM success was no fluke with this return to the promotion.