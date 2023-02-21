Becky Lynch and Lita Set to Challenge Damage CTRL for Women’s Tag Titles on 2/27 WWE RAW

A major match has been set for the 2/27/23 episode of WWE RAW.

During the 2/20/23 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley hosted the latest episode of ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’. During the segment, which featured Bayley’s Damage CTRL stablemates, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Becky Lynch interrupted the champions ramblings. Becky pondered the possibility of her becoming tag champion, a thought that was laughed off by Damage CTRL, who claimed Becky didn’t have any friends and would need her toddler daughter, Roux, to team up with her.

However, Becky didn’t come to Monday Night RAW alone, as seen in the clip below.

Becky and Lita threw down the challenge for IYO and Dakota, and later on in the night, the match was confirmed for next Monday night’s episode RAW.

IYO SKY Dakota Kai (C) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita — WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Asuka vs. Carmella

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

Will Brock Lesnar Respond to Omos’ WrestleMania 39 Challenge?

Miz TV ‘Hollywood Edition’

