Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Channel Batman & The Joker for WWE WrestleMania 39 Trailer

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have shown off their acting chops for the first movie parody trailer to promote WrestleMania 39.

This year’s two-night event will take place in Los Angeles, which previously hosted WrestleMania in 2005 and 1991, and was one of three host cities in 1986.

For WrestleMania 21 in 2005, the show’s tagline ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ resulted in the stars of the time parodying films including Braveheart, Taxi Driver, and Forrest Gump.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

With WWE returning to Hollywood, this year’s WrestleMania has leaned heavily into the glitz and glamor of the silver screen.

During last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, a parody of Joker (2019) was aired, featuring Seth Rollins in the titular role.

Recreating one of the most iconic scenes in the film, Rollins could be seen dancing down steps to a remix of his WWE entrance theme.

Unfortunately for Seth, his dance is cut short by Lynch, doing her best impression of the gravelly voice used by Christian Bale for the Dark Knight trilogy by director Christopher Nolan.

Lynch confirmed that she is parodying Batman by speaking about going to her ‘Man-Cave.’

WrestleMania Plans

As two of WWE’s biggest stars in years, it should come as no surprise that Rollins and Lynch are expected to compete at WrestleMania 39.

For Rollins, it has been reported that he will face Logan Paul this April, who eliminated Seth from last month’s Men’s Rumble match and helped eliminate the Architect during last night’s Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

As for Lynch, her WrestleMania future is far less certain, though her current feud with Damage CTRL has led to rumors of a six-woman tag in which Lynch would team with Lita and Trish Stratus.