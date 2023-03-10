WWE’s Planning for Becky Lynch to face a Legend at SummerSlam

We’re just weeks away from WrestleMania 39, but WWE officials are already looking ahead to the top programs for SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch is one of the top female performers in WWE. She has been working closely with the trailblazers of the women’s division and WWE Hall of Famers, Lita and Trish Stratus. ‘Big Time Becks’ had been in a feud with Lita in the past. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, she could have a storyline with a WWE legend.

SummerSlam is one of the biggest events of WWE’s calendar each year. With this year’s installment taking place from Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Michigan, the company will want to line up some blockbuster attractions suitable for the occasion.

A new report indicates a major storyline is brewing between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Becky Lynch could face Trish Stratus

According to a scoop from WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, there might be a legendary future feud coming Becky’s way:

“The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam.” – WRKD Wrestling

WWE often shuffles up the plans late before showtime and that could also happen in this case. However, the WRKD account has been accurate regarding the rest of their Trish Stratus scoops. We will have to see how much truth lies in this report.

Becky Lynch and Lita recently defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, winning the Women’s Tag-Team Championships. Damage CTRL leader Bayley had been interfering in the title match and tried to assist her team in retaining the gold. However, in the closing moments, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a shocking return. Stratus, Lita and Lynch celebrated together after the match

Becky Lynch already has some WrestleMania 39 plans as she would team up with Trish and her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita to take on Damage CTRL.