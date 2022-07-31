After her face turn last night, it is now rumored that Becky Lynch may have suffered an injury at SummerSlam.

Becky’s SummerSlam Match & Moment

Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair last night at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

In the opening match of the show, Lynch challenged for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Title. Belair picked up the win after 15 minutes of back and forth action.

Following Bianca’s win, Lynch hugged Belair, before the duo were confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai).

Possible Injury

At the time, some fans took to social media to speculate that Lynch had hurt her right arm because of how she was holding it during the segment.

A fan took to social media to post a photo of Lynch being escorted by WWE medical staff, holding a thumbs up with her left hand.

Looks like @BeckyLynchWWE might have injured her right shoulder early in the match. hope she's okay. @StephanieHypes #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xJKAI5FI7x — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) July 31, 2022

At this time, neither WWE nor Becky Lynch have confirmed that Big Time Becks was legitimately hurt during the bout. We will continue to provide updates on Becky Lynch as they become available.