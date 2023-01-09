Becky Lynch Will Reprise Her Role of Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock

Becky Lynch is returning to Young Rock to portray the role of Cyndi Lauper.

The former Raw Women’s Champion previously appeared in the role of Lauper on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s show which is currently airing every Friday night on NBC last November.

That episode included a young Rock meeting Lauper at a party she threw around WrestleMania I in 1985.

Reprise

Lynch posted a tweet on Monday revealing that she’s back filming on the “Young Rock” set. She wrote the following about the news:

“She’s baaaaaaaack! Delighted to be back on set with the incredible #YoungRock cast and crew playing the iconic Cyndi Lauper! Stay tuned.”

In a tweet after the season three premiere, Johnson thanked Lynch and gave her props for the job she did playing Lauper on the show.

The show is based on Johnson’s life and tells the story of how he was shaped into the person he is today as he went from being a football player to being one of the biggest wrestlers in the history of the business to a top movie star.

After being sidelined with a shoulder injury at SummerSlam last July, the top star returned to in-ring action in November at Survivor Series by working the Women’s WarGames Match.