Becky Lynch Didn’t Get the Memo that She Should Take it Easy While Injured

Becky Lynch won’t be wrestling for several months due to a shoulder injury, but that isn’t stopping Big Time Becks for kicking Big Time Butt in the gym.

Lynch last competed at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Lynch sustained a shoulder injury during the match.

After the event, Fightful was first to report that it was a separated shoulder.

Just my guess but it looks like Becky Lynch popped her shoulder back in herself during her match with Bianca.



If that's the case, what an absolute warrior. #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/JCVuOd81u5 — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) July 31, 2022

Becky Lynch “Back” in the Gym

Becky Lynch is not really “back” in the gym, because she doesn’t appear to have missed much if any time since her pre-SummerSlam training.

The Man checked in on social media Wednesday afternoon to show the injury will keep her from wrestling, but not training.

We don’t stop working. We simply adjust the work. pic.twitter.com/YeS1VCHCBa — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2022

WWE’s injury report stated that she’s expected to be out for several months.