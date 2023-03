Before her match for the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW Revolution, Saraya spent time with the Bella Twins.

She tweeted pictures of herself with Nikki and Brie, Renee Paquette and their children. There’s also a photo with Dustin Rhodes.

Paquette shared the tweet with the caption “nothing like a girls hang even if it’s only for a few minutes! The best!”

Nothing like a girls hang even if it’s only for a few minutes! The best! ?????? (Dustin counts for girls time!) https://t.co/Nuu1QCKRRL — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 5, 2023 (via Renee’s Twitter)

