The Bella Twins Slam WWE After Raw XXX Exclusion

WWE Hall of Famer’s The Bella Twins were excluded from the Raw XXX celebration and it appears that the female stars are not happy about it.

The duo were originally advertised for the special episode of the show. They were later removed from the lineup however and ended up not making an appearance.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider noted that both Nikki and Brie Bella flew to Northeast over the weekend but they attended a performance of Wicked on Broadway in New York instead of making an appearance on the episode:

“It appears that the two sides may have had a disagreement on how their planned appearance was going to go, so The Bellas ended up not going to RAW in Philly.”

The Bella Twins Call Out WWE

After the Raw episode, the duo questioned the limited inclusion of the women’s revolution in the various packages and graphics during the show.

Nikki Bella claimed that the reason behind it is because the company does not want to show footage of Sasha Banks. Brie Bella chipped in saying that ‘there is a bunch of us they don’t wanna show.’

Nikki further slammed the company saying that ‘when you do what they don’t wanted you, they don’t show you’:

What do you think about The Bella Twins’ comments about Raw XXX? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.