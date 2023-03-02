Bella Twins Starring in New “Social Dating Experiment Series” on Amazon Prime

The Bella Twins have another project in the works, as they will host a new social experiment dating show for Amazon Studios.

It was announced on Thursday that Nikki & Brie Bella would be co-hosting “Twin Love,” which is slated to air in the US and UK through Amazon Prime, although a premiere date was not given. The show will focus on the love lives of identical twins and will have ten sets of twins.

The Synopsis

The synopsis for the project reads as “Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of “identical” casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different??

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, while Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias will serve as executive producers.

The Bella Twins continue to find success outside of the WWE banner as they have their own podcast, brand of wine, and more.

Nikki co-hosted “Barmageddon” on USA Network, a series already renewed for a second season. The twins have also starred on “Total Divas,” “Total Bellas,” and other reality shows.