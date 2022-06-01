Bellator Star Valerie Loureda Expected To Sign With WWE

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Bellator star Valerie Loureda.

According to Fightful Select, the MMA sensation, nicknamed “Master,” has been training at the Performance Center since mid-May, and is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon, if not already.

The report notes that Loureda made quite an impression on WWE officials, with one even referring to her as a “slam dunk” prospect that will most likely end up on the roster. The current plan is for WWE to have her signed and ready to begin training at the PC by the middle of next month.

It is also mentioned that Loureda has been doing some wrestling training in Florida since WrestleMania 38, where she’s been coached by former WWE star Gangrel, Neilo Costa, and others. In MMA she has a professional record of 4 wins and 1 loss. Her last fight took place at Bellator 271 back in 2021, a victory over Taylor Tuner by split decision.

Speaking of Bellator…the fight promotion still wants to keep her so her deal with them would be put on hold if she is signed by WWE, and would resume if she were ever released according to Fightful. She competed in Bellator’s flyweight division.

Loureda recently shared some photos of herself backstage at NXT, and is friends with current NXT star Nikkita Lyons. Check out those tweets below.

remember the name pic.twitter.com/SSsIJgSQcF — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) May 18, 2022