Bellator’s Valerie Loureda Trains at WWE Performance Center

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda could soon be jumping from the octagon to the squared circle after training at WWE‘s Performance Center.

On social media, the 23-year-old fighter shared footage from her training at the PC and tweeted an image from inside one of the Flordia venue’s many rings.

remember the name pic.twitter.com/SSsIJgSQcF — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) May 18, 2022

Loureda was at WrestleMania 38 last month in Texas, as well as this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0.

The young fighter boasts a 4-1-0 professional MMA record with her most recent victory coming in November 2021.

Despite her recent time at WWE’s Performance Center, Loureda is part of American Top Team, the gym founded in 2001 by Dan Lambert who now makes regular appearances in AEW.

Is Valerie Loureda coming to WWE?

WWE is already home to several MMA fighters, including Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and Ronda Rousey, and it appears that Loureda could be the next to join.

Responding to a recent tweet from WWE, asking fans who should face Rousey next, Loureda put herself forward as a potential contender for the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

WWE has not publicly confirmed signing Loureda, nor have they publicly disclosed being in talks with the fighter.