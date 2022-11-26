Best Tweets from WWE Superstars Going into Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is just hours away, and this year’s show will feature a huge twist.

For the first time in history, the iconic WarGames stipulation will be used on WWE’s main roster, after being used in recent years in NXT.

Tonight’s show will see a stacked card for the fans in Boston, and the WWE Superstars have been busy on social media making their views clear.

After last night’s SmackDown, Drew McIntyre poked fun at the Bloodline, using the group’s catchphrase ahead of WarGames.

We the ??’s#SurvivorSeries #WarGames pic.twitter.com/KpyTOk0Ub3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 26, 2022 Paul Heyman won’t be entering WarGames with the rest of the Bloodline, but the Special Counsel has been strategizing with his team.

When Boston's trendiest steakhouse stays open at 1am just for the #Bloodline's late night strategy session the night before #SurvivorSeries: #WarGames! pic.twitter.com/Gt7ulwRgpj — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 26, 2022

Bianca Belair was delighted with Becky Lynch being revealed as the final woman for her team in the Women’s WarGames match.

Not to be outdone, Asuka shared her plans for WarGames in a way fans of the Empress on social media should be used to.

Dakota Kai, who’ll be on Team Damage CTRL was quick to remind fans of her experience with WarGames.

Happy #WarGames eve ? pic.twitter.com/cplQKZHjfC — ??????????? ? (@ImKingKota) November 25, 2022 Bobby Lashley is ready to add a fourth United States Championship reign to his resume ahead of his Triple threat match with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

Line these punks up and I’ll take ‘em out. The more the merrier. #AndNEW @WWE pic.twitter.com/elXPO0yurc — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 22, 2022

Perhaps Austin Theory‘s new, more serious attitude after losing Money in the Bank will see the youngest U.S. Champion in history regain the gold.

The Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor is ready to finish his war with AJ Styles and the O.C. for good tonight when the two meet in singles action.

Finn is coming to collect.

Bálor Vs Styles #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/zxWrfMvaIO — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 23, 2022

WWE Survivor Series will take place tonight, at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, and will be streamed on the WWE Network and Peacock.