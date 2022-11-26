Saturday, November 26, 2022
Best Tweets from WWE Superstars Going into Survivor Series: WarGames

By Thomas Lowson
WWE Survivor Series 2023 is just hours away, and this year’s show will feature a huge twist.

For the first time in history, the iconic WarGames stipulation will be used on WWE’s main roster, after being used in recent years in NXT.

Tonight’s show will see a stacked card for the fans in Boston, and the WWE Superstars have been busy on social media making their views clear.

After last night’s SmackDown, Drew McIntyre poked fun at the Bloodline, using the group’s catchphrase ahead of WarGames.

Paul Heyman won’t be entering WarGames with the rest of the Bloodline, but the Special Counsel has been strategizing with his team.

Bianca Belair was delighted with Becky Lynch being revealed as the final woman for her team in the Women’s WarGames match.

Not to be outdone, Asuka shared her plans for WarGames in a way fans of the Empress on social media should be used to.

Dakota Kai, who’ll be on Team Damage CTRL was quick to remind fans of her experience with WarGames.

Bobby Lashley is ready to add a fourth United States Championship reign to his resume ahead of his Triple threat match with Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

Perhaps Austin Theory‘s new, more serious attitude after losing Money in the Bank will see the youngest U.S. Champion in history regain the gold.

The Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor is ready to finish his war with AJ Styles and the O.C. for good tonight when the two meet in singles action.

WWE Survivor Series will take place tonight, at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, and will be streamed on the WWE Network and Peacock.

