WWE Sending Bianca Belair & Montez Ford to the NFL Playoffs This Weekend

WWE is sending two top Superstars to the NFL playoffs this coming weekend.

The 2023 playoffs brackets are set after an exciting, long weekend of wildcard games. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants battle the Philadelphia Eagles. The following day, it will be Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

WWE Superstars Montez Ford of the Street Profits and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are headed to Kansas City to see the Chiefs play the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ford and Belair will be appearing on on NBC’s broadcast of the game, although it’s unclear exactly what they’ll be doing there. The couple will soon be starring in their own reality series on Hulu, so it’s possible they’ll be on hand to promote the new show.

Interestingly, the Jags are owned by billionaire Shahid Khan. His son, AEW President Tony Khan, serves as the team’s Chief Football Strategy Officer.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss later this month at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28.

Ford, who also raps under the name King Tez, is scheduled to release his first music album “SYAD” in March.

