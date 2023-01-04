Bianca Belair Receives Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair had to get stitches following her match on Monday’s WWE Raw.

On the January 2 edition of the weekly show, Belair defeated Alexa Bliss via disqualification to retain the Raw Women’s Championship after Bliss snapped and attacked Belair after more mind games by Bray Wyatt.

After the match, Bliss continued to attack Belair by throwing her into the steel steps and then hitting a pair of DDTs on the steps. Belair came out bleeding from the match after the attack.

Stitches

Belair took to Twitter to post photos showing several stitches to her face after the attack with Bliss. The E.S.T. of WWE wrote the following caption:

“I am not okay…But @AlexaBliss_WWE won’t be either…Payback is a…3 Stitch Belair.”

WWE had Bliss explain later in the broadcast why she attacked Belair, which was her taking control back and wanting the Raw Women’s Title back as she felt it was hers, not Bianca’s.

This is leading to a rematch between Bliss and Belair, but the question remains when it will occur. While it’s possible they run it back on an upcoming episode of Raw, perhaps even the 30 Anniversary show, WWE may save it for the Royal Rumble.