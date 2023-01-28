Bianca Belair Speaks on Possibly Facing Charlotte Flair

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wants to get a win over Charlotte Flair.

Belair has goals to defeat all Four Horsewomen(Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair). So far, she has beaten everyone except for Flair cleanly. Her only two wins against the current Smackdown Women’s Champion happened via disqualification. However, Flair holds a clean victory over Belair.

The Raw Women’s Champion confronted Flair on the Jan. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw to tease a future feud. Belair spoke about the confrontation with Lucha Libre Online’s Diva Incarnate.

“I was very excited to get the ring with Charlotte. We all know that my long-time goal, or maybe short-time goal, we don’t know, is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen. I’ve defeated three. The last one is Charlotte Flair. I feel like she’s at that mountaintop, and I was excited to get in that ring with her because when I very first got into WWE, she was the first people that I looked up to. I see myself in her so much. Ric Flair is her father, but people sometimes forget that she came in not knowing anything as well. She was a former collegiate athlete just like me, so to be able to be in the ring with the most decorated woman in women’s wrestling, it was an honor, but I still have my goal in sight,” said Belair.

Could Bianca Belair’s Next Feud Be Against Charlotte Flair?

The confrontation on the Jan. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw was interesting. Both Flair and Belair are champions of separate brands. It doesn’t seem like they will be working with each other soon.

However, Fightful Select reported that WWE’s initial plan for Flair as of early December was to work with Belair. The program changed, and Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Woman’s Championship in her return on the Dec. 30, 2022, episode of Friday Night Smackdown. WWE could try to make the feud happen between Belair and Flair, but it’s unclear how they could do it with both of them holding titles.

For now, Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.