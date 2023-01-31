Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania Opponent Will Be Decided in the Elimination Chamber

Six WWE Superstars will fight next month inside the Elimination Chamber, with a prize of WrestleMania-sized proportions on the line

During this week’s Raw, 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley announced that she will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair this April.

Ripley explained that she plans on getting payback for Flair defeating her at WrestleMania 36, and winning the NXT Women’s Championship in the process.

Elimination Chamber

Ripley Vs. Flair is set for WrestleMania 39, which leaves Bianca Belair without a dance partner for the biggest event of the year.

During Raw, it was confirmed that Belair’s WrestleMania opponent will be decided inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

Adam Pearce named four women who have already qualified by being the four final women in the Women’s Royal Rumble match: Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross.

Next week, another spot will be filled when Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, Mia ‘Michin’ Yim, and the returning Carmella, compete in fatal four-way action.

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Originally a match-type solely for the men-folk, it wouldn’t be until 2018 that fans saw their first Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

At the 2018 Elimination Chamber event, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss would step into the structure with the gold and would also leave as champion.

In 2019, the Boss ‘n Hug Connection became the first WWE Women’s Tag Champions, in the first (and so far, only) Women’s Tag Chamber match.

2020 saw Shayna Baszler decimate the competition, eliminating every opponent in that year’s Women’s Chamber match.

While there was no women’s Chamber match in 2021, 2022 saw Bianca Belair earn a WrestleMania Raw Women’s title match inside the barbaric structure.