Big E: ‘Montez Ford Has All The Tools, It’s Time to Get This Guy Cooking’

Although Montez Ford has mostly been used as a tag team star in WWE alongside Angelo Dawkins as part of The Street Profits, Big E thinks it’s time to see what Ford can do on his own.

The Street Profits made their debut in 2016 and rose up the ranks in NXT before capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships. they later went to the main roster on Raw in 2019 and found more success with multiple reigns as Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Many have expected to see Ford break away from Dawkins in pursuit of a singles run. This includes Big E, who praised Ford while appearing on WWE’s The Bump

Ford qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match with the United States Title on the line this past week on Raw with a win over Elias.

Big E’s Praise

“It’s hard not to be a Montez guy. You talk about someone who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic. He has everything, so it’s about time for Montez to get his. I’m excited to see his rise and see his run. Talk about a star. Guy has screamed ‘star’ for a long time, so it’s time to get Montez cooking,”

Ford joins US Champion Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Damien Priest in the Elimination Chamber match.

