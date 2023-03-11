Big E Opens Up on Wanting to Make The ‘Best Decision’ About Wrestling Future

Big E has been on the sidelines for exactly a year while away from in-ring action after suffering a career-threatening injury.

On March 11, 2022, Big E suffered a broken neck when taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland and landing on his head during a tag team match on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. The positive news was that he didn’t suffer spinal cord damage or need surgery. He decided to wait a year before getting another check-up to see how his recovery was going.

The Decision

Speaking to TMZ, Big E commented on how he feels as he prepares for the tests this month.

“I just want to make the best decision. I have to see what the scans say, talk to doctors, go from there. Right now, before I know anything, I’m not going to make any rush to judgments. Just see how everything looks. No anxiety. Everything is in permanent. If it comes to an end, cool, if it doesn’t, cool. What will be, will be. I’m good with whatever,” he said.

