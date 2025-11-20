Big Names Advertised For Final WWE Raw Before Survivor Series: WarGames

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to feature a pair of rare appearances, with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being promoted for the event. The show will be hosted at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in a matter of days.

Both Reigns and Lesnar recently returned to television, joining a hectic brawl between The Vision and a babyface group featuring Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. Their appearances officially added them to the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames, which will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California, near the end of this month.

Monday’s event is also being promoted to feature World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, Penta, Rhea Ripley, and LA Knight. The Last Time Is Now Tournament The prestigious Last Time Is Now tournament, which will determine John Cena’s final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, will continue on the show with a pair of quarter-finals matches: