Big Swole On Is It Too Late For An Apology from Tony Khan

Speaking to Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston, Big Swole opened up about her feelings on a controversial tweet from Tony Khan.

Big Swole was asked if its too late for an apology.

“I don’t think it’s never too late to forgive someone and to you know say speak your piece and speak you’re wrong and stuff like that like it’s never too late for that. I don’t ever want to close the door on something like that because that affects my healing that affects my heart you know as much as it could affect someone else so if you were to call me like a year from now and apologize hey you know whenever you know it’s set on his heart to do so then so be it, but if it’s not then that’s okay as well I’m literally like Pontius Pilate I wash my hands of it because I know my truth and I’m standing in it.”