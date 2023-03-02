Bill Goldberg: WWE “Owe Me” A Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will wrestle for the promotion at least one more time, if he gets his way.

Goldberg, one of the homegrown talent in WCW, debuted in WWE in 2003 and would capture the World Heavyweight Championship before departing in 2004.

Returning in 2016, Goldberg has wrestled a handful of times each year, with his most recent match coming in early 2022.

Retirement Match

At 56 years old, the two-time former Universal Champion is well aware that his career is winding down, and plans to end things on his own terms.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Goldberg made it clear that he believes he deserves a retirement match, after making his deal with ‘the devil.’

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.” Bill Goldberg.

There are currently no reports of any plans for Goldberg to have a final match in WWE.

Roman Reigns

Goldberg’s most recent match for WWE came at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The match had been delayed by close to two years, as Goldberg Vs. Reigns was scheduled for WrestleMania 36 in 2020 before Reigns withdrew from the event.

Speaking about the Tribal Chief, Goldberg had nothing but praise for his old adversary, and compared Reigns’ face run receiving fan backlash to his own career.

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.” Bill Goldberg.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes this April.