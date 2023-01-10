“Superstar” Billy Graham Diagnosed With Skull Infection

Wrestling veteran ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham is dealing with multiple health issues and he has been diagnosed with an infection in his ear and skull.

The former WWE star’s official Facebook page recently provided a health update on behalf of Valerie Coleman, the wife of the wrestling legend.

The statement asked people to keep Billy Graham in their prayers. The Facebook post revealed that an infection in his ear has now spread to the bones as well as area of skull:

“Lots of issues… MRI showed he has a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to the bones in his ears as well as an area of his skull…infectious disease doctor was just in trying to decide what antibiotics they’re going to start him on.”

Apart from the issues caused by the infection, Graham is dealing with low sodium. Per the update, it’s proving very difficult to treat.

Billy Graham is a former WWE and NWA star. He made his debut in the 1970 and the 79-year-old wrestled for various promotions till 1987.

During his long career, Graham won multiple titles including the WWWF Heavyweight Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 but he later had a falling out with the McMahon family.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Billy Graham.