Billy Gunn: AEW is “The Wild West” Compared to ‘Structured’ WWE

In 1993, just four years into his wrestling career, Billy Gunn debuted for the World Wrestling Federation and became a staple of the company.

Gunn’s first stint with WWE lasted until 2004, and saw him become part of D-Generation X, an Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Hardcore Champion, as well as the 1999 King of the Ring.

His second run in the company from 2012 to 2015 saw Gunn have one final run as a Tag Team Champion.

The Wild West

Gunn spent years with WWE, but was hired by AEW in January 2019, initially as a coach.

In addition to coaching, Gunn has transitioned into being an on-screen performer, and has noticed the differences between his current and previous employer.

Speaking on The Sessions, Gunn told Renee Paquette that personally, he preferred how WWE was operated behind the scenes compared to AEW.

“I’m very used to that [the WWE structure.] And I’m a very structured person. Especially in the wrestling business. The more structured you are, the better things are… And I’m not saying it’s not good in AEW. I’m just saying it’s a little bit on the Wild West side. Which I guess if you’re used to that then it’s okay. I am not used to that.”

Gunn added that “the hardest adjustment” for him has been moving from how WWE works behind the scenes to how AEW operates.

Speaking about his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn, the WWE Hall of Famer said he has to fight the urge to control what they do in accordance to his own ideas about structure.

Coaching in AEW vs. WWE

Billy Gunn has served as a coach in both WWE and AEW. According to Gunn, WWE talent has been more willing to tap into the wisdom of legends behind the scenes.

“In WWE, I don’t want to say they listen more, because that’s not true, [coaches] are just taken a little more serious, I think. Everybody in WWE knows that’s what we are there for and you can come to us anytime you want and run an idea by. Not that they don’t want to, I don’t know what it is.”

“AEW, I’ll have a couple guys, Hobbs, Ricky Starks, a couple of guys that come to me daily. They don’t realize how good that makes us feel. Because I’m not [going to] ask you, if you don’t want my help, then I’m not going to force myself on you, because that’s just not how it works.” – Billy Gunn

“I’m more than happy to help you if you come to me and say, ‘Hey, would you help me with this, or could you watch this and show me this.’ So, there’s a few people that take advantage of that, I just don’t know.. I’m trying to figure out what it is, it’s not a bad thing, and it’s not like they know everything, maybe it’s just me and my demeanor [laughs].”

Renee suggests, maybe talent in AEW just want to figure it out on their own, or if it’s the looser culture. Gunn speculated, maybe talent thinks that if they ask his advice and don’t do it, he’d be really mad, which is not the case.

Please credit SEScoops with a link to this article if you use any of the transcribed quotes.