Bizarre WWE Video Package is Reminding Fans of Sasha Banks

IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné won’t be making her WWE return anytime soon, but WWE doesn’t want the fans to know that.

Moné debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, over seven months after walking out of the May 16, 2022, edition of Raw.

At last month’s Battle in the Valley event, Moné captured the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI, in the former’s first match post-WWE.

Video Package

On next week’s Raw, John Cena will make his return to WWE TV, in his first appearance since the final SmackDown of 2022.

Unsurprisingly, WWE is hyping up the appearance of the 16-time World Champion, with a video that has reminded fans of Sasha Banks.

WWE’s video said that next week, Raw would host the return “you’ve been banking on,” with text in a similar style to that of Banks’ WWE run.

BROO NO WAY LMFAO THEY HYPED THIS UP LIKE SASHA BANKS WAS RETURNING #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a1XAOZkwOE — Hound (@ThatOneHound) February 28, 2023

There are currently no plans for Moné to appear on next week’s Raw or any future episode of WWE programming going forward.

John Cena’s Return

Mercedes Moné won’t be on next week’s Raw, but Cena will be, likely to set up a WrestleMania match with United States Champion Austin Theory.

A feud between the two began last year, and a match was rumored for Summerslam 2022, though that never transpired.

It is unclear whether WWE will put Theory’s U.S. title on the line for the match with Cena, who is kept away from the promotion due to his Hollywood commitments.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1, and April 2, in Inglewood, California, and will be WWE’s fourth two-night edition of the annual supershow.