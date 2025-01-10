Black Bart, Wrestler, Trainer Of JBL, Dies Aged 76

Black Bart, a veteran of the wrestling business has died at the age of 76. On social media, Bart’s wife Linda shared the sad news of his passing.

“You might know him as Black Bart but to me he was my husband Ricky. He left us this morning . He was pronounced at 5:26 this morning. He is Resting In Peace.”

Bart shared on Facebook in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver. Last month, Dutch Mantell shared on his storytime podcast that Bart was back at home after a stay in hospital, as his insurance had ran out. It was also shared that Bart would no longer be undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Scott Norton, JBL, and Black Bart (right) at The Big Event fan fest in November 2021.

Bart began his career in the 1970s and competed across the territories and in Japan. In 1990, Bart arrived in the WWF, where he faced several names, including a young Dustin Rhodes in what’d be the future Goldust’s WWF debut. A year later, he joined WCW, where he’d formed the ‘Desperados’ stable alongside Mantel and Deadeye Dick.

After retiring from the ring in 2022, Bart wrestled one more time in 2006 but spent his post-in-ring career as a trainer. His most notable trainee is WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield, though he also trained former ROH star Necro Butcher.

Our thoughts are with Bart’s family and those who knew him at this sad time.