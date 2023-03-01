The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa Gets Married in WWE Superstar-Attended Ceremony

Solo Sikoa may be the silent enforcer of The Bloodline, but the former NXT North American Champion is also now a married man.

After debuting in WWE NXT in 2021, Sikoa was called-up to the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle last September.

Sikoa aided Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his title defense against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales.

Married Man

As seen on WWE TV, Sikoa’s loyalty to his family runs deep, and now the Anoa’I family has a new member.

On social media, photos and videos were shared of the wedding of Sikoa and Almia Williams, who tied the knot this week.

It is reported that the pair, who have two children together, got engaged in 2020.

In a social media post of his own, Sikoa called his blushing bride “forever my blessing,” and add that she loves ‘Mrs. Fatu.’

Some photos included in Sikoa’s post show the bride and groom posing with reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Fellow WWE Superstar Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, also attended the wedding.

Naomi has been suspended from WWE since May of last year, and it was recently reported that she is recovering from shoulder surgery.

There are no photos that featured current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or any other known members of the Anoa?i family.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Sikoa and Almia on their joyous union.