Blue Demon Jr. Remains in Stable Condition Following Mexico City Car Accident

Blue Demon Jr. continues to recover in intensive care following a car accident that occurred early Monday morning in Mexico City, according to an official statement released by his family and team on October 30.

The legendary luchador is described as being in “stable condition and out of danger” as he remains under specialized medical observation. “His evolution up to this moment has been favorable,” the statement confirmed, providing reassurance to concerned fans worldwide.

The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received since the accident. “We appreciate the expressions of affection, support, and prayers toward his prompt recovery, as well as respect for his privacy and that of his family during this process,” the statement read.

Due to the significant volume of messages and calls, the family requested patience and understanding from fans and media. “We know many people have tried to communicate directly with him; we ask for patience and understanding, as the amount of messages and calls has been very large,” they noted.

Future updates will be provided through official channels, with the family expressing hope that Blue Demon Jr. will soon be able to address his supporters directly. Blue Demon Jr., whose real name is Blue Demon Jr., is the son of the original Blue Demon, one of Mexico’s most iconic masked wrestlers, and has carried on his father’s legendary legacy in lucha libre.