Wrestling Legend Blue Demon Jr Stable After Car Accident

Wrestling legend Blue Demon Jr. is in stable condition following an unfortunate car accident earlier this week.

International Wrestling Revolution Group was first to reveal the news. The 59-year-old was originally expected to compete at their October 30th Castle of Terror event.

Blue Jr. was scheduled to compete in a casket match for the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championship. The company announced on Facebook, however, that the Mexican star will be missing the show due to a car accident.

The representatives of the wrestling veteran provided an update on his health through his official Instagram page after this revelation. They noted that Blue Demon Jr. was involved in a car accident on Monday evening.

Fortunately for the fans, the update confirmed that the former NWA champion is stable and out of danger. He remains in intensive therapy at the moment:

Making his wrestling debut in 1985, Blue Demon Jr. has wrestled for many notable promotions during his long and illustrious wrestling career.

He became the first Mexican wrestler as well as the first masked luchador to win the NWA World Title when he defeated current Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for the championship back in October 2008.

The masked star has reduced his workload in recent times but he continues to be active in the indie circuit across Mexico.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Blue Demon Jr.