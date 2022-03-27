Bo Dallas Will Be ‘Back In The Ring In Next Couple Of Months’

Despite claiming that he wasn’t done with the business, Bo Dallas has not been seen inside a wrestling ring since his WWE release in 2021. However, he is now promising to return very soon.

The former NXT champion recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner. Among other things, he also provided some update on his in-ring future.

Dallas first mentioned that he has been busy with other business ventures since his release. He then claimed that he will be back in the ring within the next couple months:

“Not saying I’m done with wrestling or that’s what I’ve been saying for the past year and now that I’ve got that squared away and that’s in the works, I can get back to my passion.

I will be back in the ring in the next couple of months” revealed Bo Dallas, “And that’s a guarantee because I don’t make promises I don’t deliver on.”

The former WWE star also responded to a comment saying that he belongs in AEW. He said that while he appreciates the remark, he is not sure anyone knows what to do with him.

Though continuing on the topic, Dallas said that he takes the remark as a compliment. He noted that showing up in AEW is not out the realm of possibility.

Quotes via PostWrestling