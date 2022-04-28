Bo Dallas Returning To Wrestling “Really, Really Soon”

Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is gearing up for a return to the ring.

Rotunda was released by WWE on April 15, 2021. During his 13 years with the company, he was a 3-time FCW Heavyweight Champion, an NXT Champion and a Raw tag team champion (with Curtis Axel).

Over the weekend, Rotunda and his father, Mike Rotunda (“I.R.S.”) appeared at the For The Love of Wrestling convention in the UK.

Rotunda was asked about his future in pro wrestling and gave an answer his longtime fans will be thrilled to hear.

“I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.” – Taylor Rotunda

Rotunda said he’s “absolutely not” done with wrestling and never lost his love for the sport. Since his WWE release, he’s spent the past year diving into a bunch of ventures.

“Within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring, somewhere, very soon, because the love of wrestling has never left me, and I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon,” he said.

He was asked about his favorite match. Rotunda named his ladder match against Adrian Neville (AEW star PAC) at NXT Takeover: Arrival back in 2014.

He said PAC is his favorite opponent to work with and he’s looking forward to the possibility of getting back in the ring with him some time very soon. You can draw your own conclusions about his future based on this remark.

Watch Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) confirm his return to wrestling: