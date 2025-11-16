Legendary Broadcaster Bob Caudle Dies at 95

Bob Caudle, the iconic broadcaster renowned as the voice of NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, has died at the age of 95. The announcement was made by his son Mike on November 16, 2025, who shared that Caudle passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Caudle’s distinctive voice and style made him a beloved figure within the wrestling community. He was instrumental in bringing the excitement of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling into the homes of countless fans. His career spanned several decades, during which he became a staple in the industry, known for his professionalism and passion for the sport.
Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Mike Caudle remarked, “Dad had an extraordinary love for professional wrestling and for his fans. He always cherished the connections he made through his work.” This sentiment echoes the widespread respect and admiration Caudle garnered throughout his storied career.
As wrestling fans and colleagues mourn the loss of Bob Caudle, his contributions to the industry remain indelible. His work not only entertained but also helped elevate the profile of professional wrestling during a pivotal era.
As the wrestling world pays tribute to his memory, Caudle’s influence and voice will undoubtedly continue to resonate.