Legendary Broadcaster Bob Caudle Dies at 95

Bob Caudle, the iconic broadcaster renowned as the voice of NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, has died at the age of 95. The announcement was made by his son Mike on November 16, 2025, who shared that Caudle passed away peacefully in his sleep.

It is with a very sad heart that I report that Bob Caudle has passed away. He was 95 years old. His son Mike wrote this morning that Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep overnight. Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to his family. More information will be forthcoming. — Mid-Atlantic Gateway (@magateway) November 16, 2025

Caudle’s distinctive voice and style made him a beloved figure within the wrestling community. He was instrumental in bringing the excitement of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling into the homes of countless fans. His career spanned several decades, during which he became a staple in the industry, known for his professionalism and passion for the sport.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Mike Caudle remarked, “Dad had an extraordinary love for professional wrestling and for his fans. He always cherished the connections he made through his work.” This sentiment echoes the widespread respect and admiration Caudle garnered throughout his storied career.

As wrestling fans and colleagues mourn the loss of Bob Caudle, his contributions to the industry remain indelible. His work not only entertained but also helped elevate the profile of professional wrestling during a pivotal era.

As the wrestling world pays tribute to his memory, Caudle’s influence and voice will undoubtedly continue to resonate.

Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills. You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend! ?? pic.twitter.com/TP4wxOu8yo — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2025