Bobby Fish Appears At Tonight’s Impact Victory Road Special

Bobby Fish has arrived in the Impact Zone.

The former WWE and AEW star made a surprise appearance at this evening’s Victory Road special from Skyway Studios where he immediately made his presence known to the Impact locker room.

Fish cut a promo about how controversial he’s been since his AEW departure, where he was most likely referring to the shoot comments he made against CM Punk following Punk’s blow up at the post-ALL OUT media scrum. He made it known that he was a guy who always did his job well, and that he has not joined Impact for the bull***t.

Fish made sure to state that he doesn’t officially work for the company, so Impact cannot fire him for any reason, and that he was in search of good competition. This brought out Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera, who confronted the former multi-time NXT tag champion thinking they would get one over on him due to the two-on-one advantage. Unfortunately for the heels, Fish would nail Shera with a kick and trap Singh in a heel hook before they eventually retreated.

As a reminder Fish left AEW near the end of August after the company decided to not renew his contract. At this time it is not known whether Fish is under contract with Impact or on a per-appearance deal.

