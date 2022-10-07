Bobby Fish to Make Boxing Debut Next Month in Dubai

Bobby Fish is set to get back in the ring next month, but as a boxer and not a professional wrestler.

Fish, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, was released from the company in August 2021 as part of changes made to the brand ahead of the launch of NXT 2.0.

In October that same year, Fish signed with AEW where he reunited with Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole, but parted ways in August this year.

Boxing

Fish may be best known as a wrestler, but he is set to make his boxing debut in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Fightful were the first to report that Fish will be participating in the Global Titans Fight Series, which was later confirmed on Twitter.

In a tweet, the promotion announced that Fish will face Ghanain fighter Boating Prempeh in a match at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 13.

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh makes the transition and bold leap from pro wrestling to boxing, debuting against Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh.



Fighting Background

Fish may be a wrestler, but like many wrestler, he comes from a background in Mixed Martial Arts.

The former NXT Tag Champion was trained by Jerrick Jones at Albany Boxing, and made his kickboxing professional debut in January 2010.

In his first fight, Fish competed for the Cage Wars organization in Albany, New York and defeated Justin Pierpoint by TKO.

Fish won in the third round after Pierpoint suffered a broken nose at the end of the second.

More recently, Fish offered to fight CM Punk (who briefly competed in the UFC) after Punk said during the All Out media scrum “you have a f*g problem with me, take it up with me.”