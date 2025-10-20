Bobby Fish Shares Hamstring Injury, Says Life’s Been Rough

Former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish has opened up about a hamstring injury, which he added has come during a rough period in his life. Taking to Instagram, Fish shared news about his injury and admitted that he doesn’t have health insurance.

“Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately. Got injured at a show, pulled hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff.”

Fish isn’t “here looking for a handout,” and pivoted to share that he is starting a YouTube channel. For Fish, the channel will give him the opportunity to inform and entertain fans in a brand-new way.

“I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs, whatever I can bring.”

Fish was part of WWE from 2017 to 2021, where he held the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships twice as part of the Undisputed Era. After his release on August 6, Fish joined AEW in October of that year. He would remain with the company for less than a year before his contract expired and was not renewed in August 2022.

Fish returned to MLW in 2024 but is clearly dealing with struggles both in and out of the ring. Nevertheless, he remains determined to thrive with his YouTube channel and continue to entertain his fans.