Bobby Fish Reacts to Surprise Return on AEW Dynamite: “One of the Good Ones!”

Chris Jericho is the Ring of Honor Champion and has made it his mission to destroy the legacy of the promotion. Jericho challenged any former Ring of Honor to face him tonight on Dynamite and his Open Challenge was answered by Colt Cabana.

Colt got a big pop from the crowd in Baltimore and put up a good fight against The Wizard. In the end, Jericho connected with a Codebreaker to retain the title.

After the match, Jericho tried to attack ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni but Claudio Castagnoli broke it up. Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club battled on the stage until security broke it up.

Bobby Fish Reacts to Colt Cabana’s Return

Bobby Fish had a bizarre run in All Elite Wrestling that came to an end earlier this year. The Undisputed Era wasn’t meant to be in AEW but Bobby has since found a new home in Impact Wrestling. Fish took to Twitter to post Colt Cabana’s entrance said it was great to see Chicago’s own Colt Cabana.

Great to see this on my TV Tonight. Chicago’s own, @ColtCabana . One of the good ones!

Former two-time AEW World Champion and Chicago’s own CM Punk and Bobby Fish had a match on Dynamite in October last year. Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count following his exit from All Elite Wrestling, Fish had some strong words for CM Punk.

“Phil is not a bad pro-wrestling, but what Phil is not is a martial artist,” said Fish. “I’ve been doing martial arts since I was eight years old so I take a lot of pride in it… You are insulting the audience’s intelligence. It’s honestly insulting for you as one of my co-workers. As a martial artist you’re asking me to go out and sell, put over your bunk-ass martial arts. It’s insulting to the audience. It’s insulting to me. At the same time, I’m working for AEW. They’re the ones paying my check. You asked me to go out and put my shoulders down for Phil Brooks. I go out and I do it.”