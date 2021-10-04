Bobby Fish Talks Feeling ‘Out of Touch’ With Indie Wrestling Scene

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

The former member of Undisputed Era discussed several topics during the interview, including his return to the independent scene, MLW and his upcoming match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for the TNT Championship.

“I was a little out of touch with this [independent] atmosphere” Bobby Fish noted, “because I’ve been where I was for about four years and you kind of lose touch with some of this.

Bobby Fish on Independent Wrestling

“So to get reacquainted with this and to realize the amount of opportunity. Man, it is as exciting as all hell.”

Fish would also state that he is extremely excited to be part of the MLW Opera Cup, saying “It’s friggin awesome. I specifically wanted to do the Opera Cup.

“The level of talent in it is amazing, and it caters very much to a style that I’m very familiar with. I’m just looking forward to mixing it up with everybody in MLW and in the Opera Cup. I’m not looking past anything but Saturday at this point.”

Fish defeated Lee Moriarty in the first round of the 2021 iteration of the tournament.