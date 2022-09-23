Bobby Fish Tried to Get Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly to Leave AEW for WWE (Report)

Bobby Fish tried to get his former stablemates – Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to leave AEW to return to WWE, according to a report by the Wrestling Observer’s Ryan Frederick.

Frederick noted on the message board of the website that Fish was trying to get them to ask for their AEW releases, but they told him.

The Report

(via AEW)

“I posted it in the Bobby Fish thread but I know Fish was trying to get them to Cole and Kyle to ask for their releases to go back to VVWE and they both told him no. It’s possible Cole may have clued Tony [Khan] in. If he did, I doubt he was the only one. I’m sure Swerve was one of them who did so.”

Fish left the promotion last month when his contract expired, and it was not renewed, while Cole and O’Reilly have several years left on their contracts. Both stars are currently sidelined with injuries as Cole has been out of in-ring action since Forbidden Door in late June, when he reportedly suffered a concussion.

Kyle is out of action after undergoing neck surgery, with his last match taking place on the June 8th Dynamite show.

Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish had a successful run as The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT before they had a stint as The Undisputed Elite together in AEW.