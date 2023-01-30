Bobby Lashley Mocks Brock Lesnar After Royal Rumble Elimination

Bobby Lashley couldn’t help but ‘dunk’ on Brock Lesnar after eliminating him from Saturday night’s men’s Royal Rumble match.

Lashley cut a promo on SmackDown and warned the entire WWE Universe that he plans on being the last man standing in San Antonio. As he was speaking, Lesnar emerged from the crowd and viciously attacked the Almighty with an F5. The Beast declared his entry into the Rumble, setting the stage for another clash between these two heavyweights.

Having won Rumble in 2003 and 2022, Lesnar was considered one of the favorites the moment he was announced as a participant. In the hours leading up to the Rumble, Lashley warned WWE Superstars to stay out of his way.

He wrote, “I’m getting rid of Brock tonight, and THEN I’ll take care of the rest of you!”

Lashley Eliminates Lesnar

Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble at #12 and went on a rampage. He flung Chad Gable, Santos Escobar and Angelo Dawkins out of the ring with ease. The next entrant into the Rumble was Bobby Lashley at #13. Two combustable forces like this do not co-exist for long. It all came to ahead when Lashley stunned the Alamodome by eliminating Lesnar.

As you can see below, Lesnar did not handle it well.

On Sunday morning, Lashley took a moment to mock Lesnar on Twitter. He told the former UFC Heavyweight champion to kiss his ass. It’s one thing to talk trash to Brock Lesnar. It’s another thing to antagonize him when he’s already riled up.

Brock Lesnsar vs. Bobby Lashley is rumored to be one of the top matches at ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ in April.