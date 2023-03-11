Bobby Lashley Pitches Tag Team Idea With Brock Lesnar

Like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley has mostly been used as a singles star for most of his wrestling career. There are some things that the two WWE stars have in common such as their backgrounds in the world of MMA.

For years, Lashley pushed for a match with Lesnar and he had to wait for it. However, Lashley not only got a match with Lesnar but also three of them. They recently faced off once again at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Although they’ve made for good opponents for each other, Lashley is interested in potentially teaming up with Lesnar.

The Idea

While speaking on Sony Sports Network’s show Next Stop Hollywood, Lashley proposed teaming with “The Beast Incarnate.”

“This is completely far-fetched from a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock we fought a lot against each other. What if we were on the same team? We’ll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It’ll probably be fun,” Lashley stated. “The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting.”

Lesnar will be wrestling Omos at WrestleMania 39, while Lashley is expected to wrestle Bray Wyatt.