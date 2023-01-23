Bobby Lashley Wants “Really Cool Showcase” With Ex-WWE Superstar

Could WWE fans see Bobby Lashley‘s Hurt Lock Vs. Chris Masters’ Master Lock, 16 years after the two last did battle?

When Masters debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2005, he put away countless opponents with his take on the Full Nelson, and would have a weekly ‘Masterlock Challenge.’

On the March 19, 2007, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Lashley broke the Master Lock on his road to the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23.

Lashley Vs. Masters

After returning to WWE in 2018, it wasn’t long until Lashley adopted the Full Nelson himself, calling the move the Hurt Lock.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times this past week, Lashley spoke about the possibility of facing Masters again, possibly as soon as this Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

“I think if he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises. I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world.” Bobby Lashley.

Since leaving WWE in 2011, Masters has worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling, GFW, and the NWA, and is a two-time NWA National Champion.

Breaking the Lock

Masters has not been confirmed for an appearance at the Royal Rumble and has instead stated that he will likely not be competing this weekend.

Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point. — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) January 19, 2023

In the interview, Lashley said that if somehow, the two do cross paths this Saturday, he is ready to break the Master Lock for the second time.

“If he comes back, you know what I would do? I’d literally just turn around and put my hands out and tell him to put it on me again. Then I’d ask him to do the same. And I guarantee you he’s not breaking out of The Hurt Lock.” Bobby Lashley.

h/t – Wrestling Inc