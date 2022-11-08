Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Bobby Lashley Sends Warning to WWE Raw Locker Room: “I’m Going to Have Fun Kicking Everybody’s A**”

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge for the United States Championship tonight a couple of times on WWE Raw.

Finn Balor was about to accept the Open Challenge the first time but The OC interrupted. Mia Yim made her return to align with The OC and brawled with Rhea Ripley. Styles, Gallows, Anderson, and Yim sent the Judgment Day on the retreat as Rollins escaped backstage.

Rollins vowed to still have the Open Challenge and made his way to the ring towards the end of the show. Seth cut a promo first and announced that this month marks ten years with the company. Mustafa Ali showed up on the jumbotron and said he was going to accept the challenge.

Bobby Lashley attacked Ali from behind and accepted the challenge because Rollins was the one who cost him the US Title in the first place. Lashley opted to beat the hell out of Rollins before the bell rang. Austin Theory attempted to cash in his MITB contract on the US Title but Lashley dragged the referee out of the ring. Rollins capitalized on the madness and hit the Stomp to retain the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley Sends Warning to Seth Rollins & WWE RAW Locker Room

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton following RAW in a WWE Digital Exclusive. Saxton asked Bobby to provide an explanation for his actions tonight and Lashley stated

I don’t care about any of this stuff because at the end of the day my title was stolen from me.

From now until I get it back, I am kicking everybody’s ass that stands in my way. I could care less.

I’m not about winning matches right now. I’m just about hurting people and making people pay for what they did to me.

Because when it happened to me, everybody was out there cheering right?

When Seth came in after Brock (attacked him) and jumped on me, he came in and took my title from me, and everybody was cool with that.

But now that I go out there and do what I have to do in order to be right back on top, now people have a problem with it. You know what? I could care less.

I’m going to have fun kicking everybody’s ass until I get my title back.

