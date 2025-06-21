Booker T Preparing His Children to Take Over Reality of Wrestling

Booker T is both a wrestling trainer and a family man, and is preparing for the day these two parts of his life overlap. Speaking to Metro UK, Booker shared that his children are already showing interest in getting in the ring.

“My son, he loves professional wrestling. My daughter, she’s very, very athletic. I never knew what I was going to do until I got into it, you know?“

While both of Booker’s children could possibly step into the ring as talent, the two-time Hall of Famer sees them possibly working behind the scenes. In fact, Booker is already setting up his children to one day run his promotion Reality of Wrestling.

“I’m grooming them to be able to take over the business one day,’ he said. ‘From a behind the scenes perspective. That’s where the money is! Less bumps as well [laughs]. No man, never say never!“

Booker has spent years raising the next generation of Superstars. In addition to his role with ROW, Booker has served as a judge on WWE Tough Enough. In 2025, he began his role with WWE LFG, acting as a coach for the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Time will tell what the next generation of ‘T’s’ will do in wrestling. With both their mother and father being WWE Hall of Famers, they’ll have the chance to learn from the best, whatever their plan is.