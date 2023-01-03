Although it’s said she made a staggering amount of money, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T doesn’t believe Mandy Rose’s FanTime earnings will be sustainable in the long run.

The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on the situation. After it was claimed that Rose made about $1 million in earnings last month from her FanTime account, Booker said he doesn’t believe that will be enough to hold her over if she’s “living large.”

“Speaking on the staggering dollar figure, Booker T said. “”A million dollars ain’t gonna take care of you for a solid year if you’re living large.” He continued, “I think [Rose launching a FanTime account] was the wrong decision, and I stand by that because I feel that Mandy Rose’s talent was so much more than her beauty.”

(WWE)

FanTime actually congratulated Rose for earning $1 million in the month of December. She’s listed as one of the site’s top creators on its homepage. However, WWE didn’t appear to be too excited by Rose’s side business.

She was released from the company after it was discovered that she was posting mature content on her profile. Rose had reigned as WWE NXT Women’s Champion for 413 days before she was defeated by Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT.

It proved to be Rose’s final match before news of her release came through. Just prior to her release, Rose’s FanTime content got leaked to the public, which is likely what put it on WWE’s radar.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.