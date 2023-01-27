Booker T: Rhea Ripley Is The Future Of The Women’s Division

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes Rhea Ripley is the future of the women’s division.

Booker T took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” and offered up some predictions for this weekend’s Royal Rumble. He picked Rhea Ripley as the winner for the Women’s Royal Rumble, going as far as suggesting Ripley is the future of the division.

“Of course in the men’s, it’s gonna be Cody Rhodes,” Booker said. “In the women’s, it’s going to be the Rhip (Rhea Ripley). It’s time for the Rhip to get that push. It’s time for the Rhip to come out of that shadow of the women.

“Being able to just sit back in the wings, watch and wait, you know, with Judgment Day as of late, has given her a little bit of time to get that hunger back to go out there and really take control of that women’s division. I really think she can. I really think Rhea Ripley is the future of the women’s division.”

Ripley has certainly made a name for herself since joining the WWE’s main roster in 2021. After making a name for herself in NXT UK and NXT, winning the women’s title for both brands.

Upon making it up to the main roster, Ripley went on to defeat Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Nikki A.S.H.

Currently, Ripley is a member of The Judgement Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co