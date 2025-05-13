Booker T Urges Young Stars to ‘Stay Above the Fray’ After Ricochet and Je’von Evans Social Media Clash

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has offered his perspective on the recent social media feud between Ricochet and NXT star Je’von “Young OG” Evans, suggesting that both talents could have handled the situation differently.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast with co-host Brad Gilmore, Booker addressed the online exchange that began when someone commented that Evans was one of the best up-and-coming high-flyers in wrestling, leading to Ricochet responding about his own status in the business.

“I think Ricochet missed the point as far as what the question was more than anything,” Booker said. “I just think that’s where we are in the business, where we got to try to bring somebody down opposed to trying to lift somebody up.”

Booker’s Advice for Veterans

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer expressed disappointment that Ricochet, who has been praised for innovating the aerial style in modern wrestling, didn’t take the opportunity to support a younger talent making his way up.

“Because for me, if I see that young dude, Javon Evans, and what he’s doing, I don’t care. I don’t care who I am. I’m going to give him props because he’s freaking so good,” Booker emphasized. “To see a young brother coming up and to not push him to the next level, especially after what you’ve brought to the table, speaking of Ricochet, how he’s innovated the game from his aerial assault prowess and whatnot—you supposed to be pushing for that guy no matter what company he’s in.”

Escalating Tensions

The exchange between the two wrestlers escalated when Evans responded to Ricochet with: “I bet yo brown egg head ass would squash me if Tony told you to. Much love OG,” which Booker’s co-host Brad Gilmore noted was at least somewhat respectful while still maintaining the competitive banter.

However, the situation turned more contentious when Evans made a personal comment about Ricochet’s current position in AEW, stating: “Now you’re wrestling in front of 2,000 people every week for a crackhead,” which both Booker and Gilmore agreed crossed a line.

Booker acknowledged the generational differences in how social media is used, noting that Evans, who is only 20 years old, has a different approach to online interaction.

“You got to understand that Ricochet is dealing with a young guy who’s still a kid. Still a kid, man, who does this social media totally different than you and I,” Booker explained. “He grew up with an iPad in his hand when he came out the womb. The way Javon Evans talks and the way Ricochet talks is two totally different worlds.”

Learning Opportunity for Young Talent

While offering some understanding toward Evans’ youth, Booker still offered advice to the NXT star:

“That’s where Je’von Evans is going to have to learn too, to leave that kind of mess in the gutter. Don’t go down to somebody else’s level. If you do go down to somebody else’s level, just go down to bring them up to your level.”

Booker concluded with some wisdom for Evans, who has been featured prominently in NXT, including main eventing Stand & Deliver:

“Especially when you’re shining, man. Like you’re doing so great. You’re main eventing Stand and Deliver and you’re doing all these huge things. Just fall back on people who trying to bring you down.”

The WWE Hall of Famer’s comments reflect his consistent approach to mentoring younger talent, focusing on rising above negativity and building a positive reputation in the industry.