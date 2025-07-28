Booker T Warns Elayna Black Of Perils Of Mental Health Break

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has issued a warning to Elayna Black following her recent descion to take a break from pro wrestling. Speaking on his podcast, Booker T emphasized the importance of staying active in the industry, or risk fading to obscurity.

“You’ve got to stay on the horse and keep grinding. Out of sight is out of mind in this business.”

Black is best known to WWE fans as Cora Jade, and was once considered one of NXT’s brightest prospects. The young wrestler took a hiatus in late 2023 to focus on her mental health. The break was met with support from many fans and fellow wrestlers, highlighting the growing awareness of mental health issues in professional wrestling.

Black/Jade was released from WWE in May 2025, shocking fans who expected a lengthy tenure as a Superstar for her. The decision divided fans, some of whom felt WWE should have given her more time. Others argued that her absences, caused by both her mental health break and multiple injuries in the ring, made her release inevitable.

Time will tell, when, if ever, Black returns to the ring, but with her focus on her mental health, and reported success with her OnlyFans, it may be some time. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that thanks to the exclusive-content platform, Black won’t be worrying about money amid her wrestling break.

“I know she was talking to somebody who I know, and she has probably made more money last month than any woman pro wrestler in the world, probably by a lot, because of OnlyFans.”

Booker’s comments have reignited the debate about talent taking time for themselves, potentially jeopardising their standing in wrestling’s hierarchy. Whatever Black does next, the two-time Hall of Famer hopes to see her back in the ring very soon.