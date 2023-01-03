Booker T Will Remain NXT Announcer, Wade Barrett’s Future Uncertain

Booker T is staying full-time with WWE NXT.

After the Triple H regime took over in the middle of 2022, the broadcast teams for Raw, NXT, and SmackDown were switched up.

Wade Barrett was moved from NXT to SmackDown as Pat McAfee focused on his duties with ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE brought in Booker T for the NXT role and has been calling the action alongside Vic Joseph. The belief was that after McAfee would return after the college football season wrapped up, Barrett would return to NXT.

While speaking on the newest episode of Booker’s ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared that his NXT commentary stint was supposed to wrap up in December, but he’s now full-time on the brand and joked about taking Wade Barrett’s spot.

Booker T is Staying

“I gotta get back to work. NXT duties start tomorrow. My thing is, that job was only supposed to be until the end of December. But like I say, what’s that kid’s name that used to work there?… Yeah, Wade Barrett. He’s gone and forgotten as you can see. That’s my job now. That’s my job, full-time… I’m full-time now. I’m full-time on NXT, all right? I’m gonna be up in your ear, all up in your ear, every Tuesday (Booker laughed)… Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re gonna keep him on, find a spot for him over on Raw or SmackDown or something but his ass ain’t coming back to NXT.

This week’s episode of NXT is the first live show for the brand in several weeks and will be the go-home episode before the New Year’s Evil special on January 10th.

