Booker T: ‘WWE Would Make Kenny Omega’s Star Shine Brighter Than Any Other Place’

Booker T has weighed in on the possibility of AEW’s Kenny Omega going to WWE.

As previously reported, some in AEW have overheard the promotion’s founder Tony Khan say that Omega has substantial injury time that “could be” added to his deal if he decides to extend it this year.

Those in AEW don’t believe the injury time has been added yet. Several in WWE believe that they can land Omega as it’s been said Omega had a positive relationship with WWE.

On his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer commented on the reports of WWE being interested in signing the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Booker T on Kenny Omega

Booker T thinks while it would be a big loss for All Elite Wrestling, they could recover from Omega’s departure and Omega could be a big star in WWE

“I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in. If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania.

Booker continued: “If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania.”

Omega is currently an AEW Trios Champion along with The Young Bucks.

